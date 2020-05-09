Viral Ghanaian dancing pallbearers, amid the soaring global coronavirus cases, have urged citizens to comply with the stay at home directive.

Taking to Twitter to drum home their safety campaign, Benjamin Aidoo, one of the performers of the group, uploaded a video of the group which captured the message.

In the video in which they commended health workers for their efforts, they were seen dressed in nose masks, gloves and their white ceremonial uniform with their leader sitting on a coffin.

“We want to thank all doctors in the world and also tell everyone to stay at home or dance with us,” he said.

The Prampram-based professional pallbearers have become an internet sensational group and is changing the dynamics to their business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Social media platforms have been flooded with memes and GIFs of the dancing pallbearers which operate under the name ‘Nana Otafrija Pall-Bearing Services’.

Watch the video below: