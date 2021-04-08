The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), has applauded its members in Ghana and beyond.

The GAMLS has acknowledged its members for their selfless service rendered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The praise for its members was contained in a statement signed by the GALMS public relations officer, Dr Dennis Adu-Gyasi.

The statement said Medical Laboratory Science as “the real McCoy” of medical diagnosis has clearly manifested itself in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“GAMLS wishes all professionals to hold themselves as such, since “no one can make you feel inferior without your consent.

“Let us keep the high spirit in the face of any apparent neglect and win the battle

ahead of us all,” a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Dr Dennis Adu-Gyasi, FWAPCMLS (Immunol) to commemorate the 2021 World health day said.

The statement also announced that the association’s 2021 celebration has been scheduled from April 20 to 22 as it urged all professionals to actively partake in it.

As part of the celebration, members are also expected to register for the CelebrateLab

West Africa 2021 event at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel, Accra.

Read the statement below: