The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has urged its members and the general public to welcome the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Association is admonishing Ghanaians to trust the vaccines since they have been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority, hence their quality, safety and efficacy are assured.

“The COVID-19 vaccines have, therefore, gone through rigorous processes and considered safe and efficacious for use in Ghana,” it said.

The first of vaccines – 600,000 – arrived Wednesday, February 24, ahead of vaccination starting March 2.

