Two Farmers, only identified as Solo and Kwabena VI, have allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on one Kwabena Tawiah, a Cocoa Clerk.

The incident occurred at Asmah Camp near Dunkwa -On Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

Information gathered indicated that the suspects approached and engaged the victim in a heated argument over the sale of their Cocoa beans to him.

The two are said to have demanded their money having sold their products to him for the past one and half months.

But their demand for the money sparked a heated argument and resulted in a fight during which the farmers inflicted several cutlass wounds on the Cocoa Clerk sending him into Coma.

ALSO READ:

He has since been admitted at the Central Regional Hospital in Cape Coast receiving treatment.

Police and residents are currently on a manhunt for the two who have gone into hiding.