Popular award-winning musician, Davido, is widely known for his carefree and humble ways, so it is not surprising to see him interact with upcoming artistes or fans on and off social media.

The father of three recently replied a fan, identified as @Banjolee4 on Twitter, who stated that fans feel downgraded every time the singer rolls with upcoming artistes.

In the young man’s opinion, the father of three needs to know his worth as most of the junior guys are snitches.

“Baba you dey downgrade we your fans mehn. Abeg stop rolling with these upcoming artistes. Na snitch dem be. Abeg know your worth brother,” he tweeted.

In a reply to @Banjolee4, Davido simply stated that he can’t dissociate himself from the so-called upcoming artistes. “I can’t change sorry.”

Davido’s reply generated mixed reactions in the comment section.