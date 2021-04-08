Popular Nigerian music star, Wizkid, no doubt feels very much at home in Ghana considering that he spends extended amounts of time in the country.

Just recently, the Grammy award-winning star was seen partying with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo’s daughter, Valerie Obaze, as she celebrates her birthday.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur, who is married to a Nigerian, clocked 41 on April 5, 2021, and Wizkid was one of the invited guests who performed at the occasion.

The Star Boy was seen in a photo with the celebrant and he rocked a simple all black outfit paired with a diamond necklace, sunglasses and a wristwatch.

In the caption of the post, Valerie thanked God for her husband for being able to tolerate her love for Wizkid.

She also thanked friends and family for making the occasion memorable. In her words: Get you a husband that tolerates 10 years of foolishness every time you see Wizkid I had the most amazing birthday yesterday thanks to Stan, my sisters, family, friends and all of you who wished me well and sent messages of love. God bless you all ❤️❤️ 41 is here.