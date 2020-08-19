The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has raised concerns over what it terms neglect from the government in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Medical Laboratory professionals continue to make a significant contribution in the fight against COVID-19 in the areas of sample collection, transport, testing and research in our laboratories across the country,” it said.

GAMLS, in a statement among other things, indicated the government had delayed in providing public health and clinical laboratories in Ghana with the necessary consumables for Covid-19 tests in hospitals.

“The invaluable contribution of Medical Laboratory professionals must be recognised and fully rewarded as frontline workers,” they demanded.

They have, therefore, issued a three-week ultimatum to the government to engage stakeholders ahead of an emergency meeting, scheduled for September 4, 2020, to plan their next line of action.

Read the full statement below: