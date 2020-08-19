Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has refuted claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Akufo-Addo-led administration does not give former President John Mahama credit for projects commenced during his tenure in office.

“Take for example the Pokuase Interchange, he [Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia] mentioned that it was contracted by the previous administration as a three-tier interchange but this administration without adding a dollar more renegotiated it into a four-tier interchange.

“So I think he has been quite clear in giving credit where credit is due; showing the project we have completed and not abandoned and the new project we have done.”

Full Text: Bawumia’s presentation on NPP’s infrastructure projects

His comment follows allegations by the NDC and its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi that the government is seeking to substitute its policy promises with projects initiated by private entities and the Mahama-led administration.

Among other things, Mr Gyamfi accused the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of plagiarising projects of the Mahama administration in his infrastructure town hall meeting held in Accra on Tuesday, 18 August 2020,

But addressing these concerns in an interview with JoyNews’ Latif Iddrisu, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah described the allegations by the opposition party as mere propaganda.

“I am sure anyone who listened to the Vice President heard him clearly talk about projects which were inherited and completed and then new projects,” he said.