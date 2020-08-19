Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, August 18, addressed a Townhall meeting to highlight his government’s infrastructure records since assuming office.

The event, dubbed “Bawumia Speaks”, came off at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science in Accra.

Among other things, the Vice President touched on major feats the current administration has achieved as well as other projects being embarked on by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Dr. Bawumia argued that his government has been prudent with the little resource at its disposal, thereby, doing more infrastructure projects than the previous administration.

The 3-hour program formed part of the Results Fair organised by the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information.