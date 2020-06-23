The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has expressed disappointment in the lack of commitment by the government to heed to professional advice in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

In a press release, the professional body noted that it has persistently urged the government to expand testing centres using GeneXpert facilities available across the country, to speed up the testing process to reduce the community spread of the virus, but the government has ignored the advice.

The avoidable delay in expanding testing to at least every region of Ghana and provision of

consumables to enable the few expanded testing facilities to operate, does not show

commitment to win the fight against the pandemic.

GAMLS has noted with concern the apparent lack and failure of the Government to strengthen

Clinical health and private sector laboratories to provide testing for COVID-19 and other

complementary tests. This neglect must be addressed with a matter of urgency, the statement read.

Read below full details of the press statement: