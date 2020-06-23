Former Ghana head coach, Otto Pfister, believes an African country can only clinch the World Cup with the right infrastructure in place.

No African country has even won the Mundial since the continent made its debut at the global football showpiece in 1934.

However, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal remain the only African countries that have all played in the quarterfinals of the tournament in 1990, 2002 and 2010.

According to the German trainer, the only way things will change is if there is an improvement in certain aspects of African football.

“The day Africa gets on the same level of infrastructure as Europe, a team will be able to win the world cup,” Otto Pfister told Citi TV.

Otto Pfister with Ghana legend, Abedi Pele

“But with all these problems, it will be very difficult. The players are not the problem, in my experience the player is never the problem.

“The problem is organisation, infrastructure, the medical aspect is also very important. If we have this in Africa, good facilities, Ghana can even win the African Cup of Nations and an African team can win the world cup.”

“But if all these are not available, then it will be very difficult,” he concluded.

He spent 23 years coaching on the African continent where he handled national teams such as Burkina Faso, Ghana, Cameroon and Togo.