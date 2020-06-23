A 22-year-old vulcaniser, Dele Ope, has been arrested for allegedly stealing an underwear belonging to a female customer at her home in Ogun state in Nigeria.

A statement released by the Ogun state police command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the lady had called Ope to help fix her car’s deflated tyre in her house.

However, after Ope had fixed the tyre and left, she discovered that her panties spread on a rope within the compound were missing.

Vulcaniser, Dele Ope, captured with one of his customer’s panties

It was gathered that a search for the vulcaniser began immediately, being the only one who came into the compound at the time.

“Since the vulcanizer was the only person who came into the compound, she went round in search of him, but he was nowhere to be found,” the spokesperson noted.

The police spokesperson said the lady immediately reported the matter at the Warewa Police Division.

The Divisional Police Officer, SP Folake Afeniforo, detailed some officers to go in search of him.

Lo and behold, his house was searched and the lady’s panties were recovered there.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to stealing the underwear with the intention of taking it to a herbalist for a money-making ritual,” the spokesperson said.

Ogun Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed that the suspect be charged to court immediately investigation is concluded.