Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, is a news maker.

But, not many people know his children as Owusu Bempah has been able to keep that part of his life very private.

However, Owusu Bempah’s first daughter, known as Emmanuella Bempah, has been spotted for the first time in a new video.

The video is that of Fathers’ Day celebration the church held on Sunday, June 22, 2020.

Emmanuella was interviewed by one of the junior pastors of Owusu Bempah, Nana Adu Berchie, about how she reacts to criticisms.

In her response, Emmanuella said she and her other siblings have developed thick skin towards those things.

She further noted that none of the outside pressures and harsh words from other people affect them, noting they have always and will always stand by their father at all times.

Emmanuella later joined other junior pastors of her father to cut a cake and wish him well.