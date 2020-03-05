Many have wondered why no Ghanaian prophet could predict the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus during their 31st all night prophesy banquet.

Well, controversial prophet, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has broken his silence claiming that, he prophesied about an outbreak of the deadly disease which will claim many lives.

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International said he did not mention coronavirus because the name is jaw breaking.

“Even if God had mentioned the name of the disease to me as coronavirus I wouldn’t have been able to pronounce it. Even now I find it very difficult to mention the name right,” he told Accra-based Kasapa FM.

The controversial man said his church members can bear him witness that he indeed prophesied about the epidemic which has claimed many lives worldwide.

“I stood in my church and stated that a deadly disease will kill a lot of people in 2020 if we do not pray fervently. But I didn’t mention the name ‘coronavirus’ because I had never heard the name. What I know is Malaria, Hepatitis B and BP,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ghana is on red alert as surveillance at all entry points has been increased to quarantine anyone who tests positive.

The Ministry of Health, through the World Health Organisation, has committed $two million to prepare for a possible outbreak of the Coronavirus in Ghana.

Globally, more than 95,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the vast majority in China where the virus originated late last year.