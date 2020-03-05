Adom FM’s morning show presenter, Captain Smart, has donated 100 bags of cement towards the construction of the Inter-denominational National Cathedral.

At the ground-breaking ceremony of the Cathedral, the seasoned journalist carried a bag of cement to symbolize his support to the course.

That notwithstanding, he made his donation in a form of GHS 3,000 cash, an equivalent of 100 bags of cement.

The Executive Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, was pleased to receive the donation on behalf of his team.

Captain Smart’s donation follows a pledge he made after President Akufo-Addo first made mention of plans to construct a National Cathedral.

Below are photos of Captain Smart at the event:

Captain Smart surrounded by some members of the clergy as he carried the cement bag

Smart [cement on head] hands over the cement to Rev Kusi Boateng

READ ALSO