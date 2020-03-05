National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo has been seen once again doing his best to win the hearts of his constituents ahead of the 2020 election.

Mr Dumelo in a new photo during his door to door campaign trail in Abelemkpe and Dzorwulu has been capture on camera pounding fufu for a woman in the area.

This comes after he was captured braiding the hair of a Legon female student, coupled with his kind gesture to pay fees of needy but brilliant students at the university.

Mr Dumelo has also done his done by providing for the needy and widow in his constituency in a bid to form an all-inclusive community.

The actor turned politician became the NDC’s parliamentary candidate after he polled 758 votes representing over 88% in the parliamentary primaries held in August 2019.

Find the photo below: