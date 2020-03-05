The Bono Regional Police command has arrested a 24-year-old man who had been on a police wanted list for about a year for the offences of rape and robbery.

Detailing the notorious robber’s strategy on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, the Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong said Abdulai Karim often entered peoples’ rooms through windows or main entrances.

Karim’s strategy include putting the main switch of his victims off in the middle of the night while expecting them to come out to check what could be the problem with their power source.

Once the potential victims step out, Karim then ambushes and attack them and in cases where the victims are ladies, he rapes them in addition to robbing them of their valuables, Chief Inspector Oppon explained.

Abdulai Karim suspect

Among the many things Karim, said to be a resident at Yawhima near Sunyani allegedly, robs victims his victims of are gadgets, cash and other valuable.

These he did with knife and sometimes at gunpoint.

Karim, according to Chief Inspector Oppong, also specialises in attacking female victims in the night by raping them in the bush and robbing them.

Chief Inspector said the police became alarmed about the numerous reports of rape and had been working hard to get the perpetrator until his arrest on February 23, 2020 at his hideout at a hotel in Sunyani.

He has since been remanded into prison custody by a Sunyani District Magistrate court to assist in Police investigations and to reappear again in court on March 17, 2020.