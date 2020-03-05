national cathedral
The design for the National Cathedral

President Akufo-Addo will today, March 5,2020 break the ground to pave way for the construction of the long-awaited inter-denominational National Cathedral.

At the moment, the National Theatre, which is Ghana’s most preferred edifice for use in national activities, can only accommodate 1,400 Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the edifice expected to be a 20,000 seater facility at Ridge in Accra will serve as a venue for national ceremonies including swearing-in of elected presidents, laying-in-state purposes and major Christian programmes among others.

The Cathedral, sited next to Ghana’s Parliament building was proposed by the government in March 2017 during Ghana’s 60th independence anniversary.

