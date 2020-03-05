Man buys power bank, gets home and sees ‘fufu’ inside

A Nigerian man has taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to lament after he bought a power bank at ‘Computer Village’ in Lagos.

The man, identified as @manlike_sammy, shared pictures of the device as he revealed that he was trying to charge it but discovered that it was not working so he decided to open it.

After opening the powerbank, he saw a dried fufu-like substance in the device.

He wrote: “I bought this power bank at computer village, I was trying to charge it I found out it’s not working so I decided to open it. This is what I found inside.”

