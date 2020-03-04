Fast-rising artiste, Kofi Mole, has for the first time, disclosed he is a proud father of one, paving way for further lineage.

Making the revelation of Adom FM’s “Ofie Kwanso”, the artiste hinted he had a son with his Ghanaian lover whose name he failed to mention.

According to him, his one year and six months old son stays with his mother at Abelemkpe, close to his studio and he makes constant effort to visit them.

“I have a son, I’m born-one but only few close friends know about it. He stays at Abelempke with his mother so when I hit the studio I make time to visit them at least every 2 weeks to prevent my son from forgetting me,” he said.

However, he revealed he posted his son on Instagram to commemorate his first birthday but ‘doubting Thomases’ did not believe him.

Shaken by his unplanned birth, Kofi Mole revealed he will not produce another baby anytime soon, adding parenting is a very difficult task.