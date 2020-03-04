A fan who tried trolling an international platform promoting Davido’s latest One Milli music video where he married his girlfriend Chioma got a quick clap-back from the Nigerian superstar.

The Instagram user, Mrs Krystal B, commented under the post, saying His head is perfectly round like an emoji…wow.

But the comment didn’t sit well with Davido who quickly riposted, saying, Your hair is cheap.

Checkout Davido’s response to fan who likened his head to an emoji

Thinking the little scuffle had ended, Mrs Krystal again replied Davido giving him the price she purchased the said “cheap” hair.

Meanwhile, some social users, who were ardent fans of Davido asked him to stop wasting his time on such trolls.