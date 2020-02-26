Singer Davido is still in the business of celebrating his fiancé as he has, once again, taken to social media to celebrate her before his followers.

Commenting on his lover, Chioma Avril Rowland’s Instagram post, the father-of-three sang his girlfriend’s praises, expressing his undying love for her.

Soon-to-be Mrs Adeleke posted photos of herself in a goofy mood; lips tucked out and gorgeous makeup as she sets off her day.

Davido, reacting to the post, described her as sexy and reiterated his intention of getting her pregnant again to solidify their engagement.

He has, however, served notice of her readiness to deal miserably with any man who tries to snatch his ‘package’ from him.

The couple recently got engaged following an official introduction ceremony in September 2019.