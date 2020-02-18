Nigerian music star, Davido, is set to release visuals for his One Milli song which features his girlfriend, Chioma.

Behind-the-scene photos circulating on social media has Davido traditionally tying the knot with his baby mama.

Online comments suggest the video for the One Milli track was shot at the Lagos Island market in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Chioma will be featured in Davido’s music video.

She played a role in his love-themed song, Assurance – which has since garnered over 55 million views on YouTube.

Find the behind-the-scene photos below: