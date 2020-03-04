Former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has pleaded not guilty to charges brought against him at an Accra High Court on Wednesday March 4, 2020.

The plea, according to Charles Pouzing, a member of Mr Nyantakyi’s legal team, was the right thing to do as the former football administrator has committed no crime.

He added that his client never demanded for money from the ‘supposed investors’ of the Ghana Premier League as stated by the prosecution.

READ ALSO

Mr Nyantakyi is being prosecuted by the State for fraudulently demanding $12 million from the supposed investors promising to land them major contracts in Ghana as well as executing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of a non-existent company claiming to be attracting sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League.

ALSO READ: Check out actress Martha Ankomah’s lookalike brother

The former football administrator together with Mr Abdulai Alhassan, a former member of the Association’s Executive Committee were granted bail in the sum of Ghs 1 million with three sureties each.