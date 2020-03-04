Volvo Group has rewarded SMT Ghana, as the SDLG “Best Dealer” of the year 2019 under review.

At the annual Volvo dealer conference held in Eskilstuna, Sweden, SMT Ghana, the official Distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks and Volvo Penta in Ghana was cited for its hard work, dedication and support to SDLG customers in 2019.

The annual Volvo dealer conference brings together Volvo dealers from across the globe to celebrate Volvo Group’s culture and to recognize excellence across the dealer network.

Mr. Alex Dutamby, Managing Director, SMT Ghana thanked the Volvo Group for recognizing the achievements of its dealer network and hoped such effort will spur excellence in the delivery of best sales and customer satisfaction across the network.

SMT Ghana, he reiterated is committed to delivering great customer service satisfaction and support for the quality Volvo products.

“SDLG construction equipment for some years now has been a trusted brand for Ghana’s construction industry and has successfully contributed to the many projects.

Mr. Dutamby dedicated the award to customers of the SDLG for trusting the brand and the entire staff of SMT Ghana for their dedication.

This year’s Volvo dealer conference brought together top industry players and Senior Management of Volvo Construction Equipment. Present were: Carl Slotte – VCE Senior Vice President of Sales Europe, Melker Jernberg – President VCE , Christophe Blazère – CEO SMT Africa, Tomas Kuta – VCE Senior VP of Sales and Jonas Gardetun – VCE VP Hub South and Christophe Blazère, CEO SMT Africa. Also in attendance were: Philippe de Moerloose, President – SDA, Jérome Barioz, CEO – SMT Holding, Jean-François Gatineau, Managing Director – SMT Belux, Nick Allen, CEO – SMT GB and Jorik Kuiken, Managing Director – SMT NL.

SMT Ghana is the exclusive distributors/dealers of SDLG construction equipment in the country. SDLG Brand is sold and serviced by SMT Ghana. SMT Ghana today provides a broad range of advanced products, services and solutions for the transport and infrastructure sectors across Ghana.