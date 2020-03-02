Billionaire and father of popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has acquired another private jet for long haul flights.

Mr Adedeji Adeleke’s jet, a Bombardier Global Express 6000 was bought for a whooping sum of over $62 million, equivalent to about GHS 333 million.

Davido, however excited at the display of wealth could not keep mute as he congratulates his father on ‘their new baby’.

Two years ago, the billionaire bought his first private jet at an estimated cost of $35 million.

Mr Adeleke is the richest man in Ogun State and the third richest man in Nigeria with a net worth of $700 million as estimated by Forbes, a business magazine.