Veteran Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe has flaunted her first son, Shaquille Baffoe, in latest photos and video on social media.

To mark his birthday, Kalsoume decided to show off the handsome young man in a series of posts on Instagram, the veteran actress hailed the first fruit of her womb.

The actress was seen holding her son by the waist while he held her by the shoulder.

Kalsoume shared a second photo with Shaquille alone in it saying: “It’s your birthday son’.