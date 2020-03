Patapaa, the popular Ghanaian musician, has taken to Instagram to announce, with video evidence, that his girlfriend has acquired a BMW car for him as his birthday gift.

The brand new BMW gift coincides with the musician’s birthday which falls on March 1.

Patapaa shared the footage on social media, asking Ghanaians should to wait until he drops his new ride in Ghana.

Patapaa is currently on tour.

Below is Patapaa’s post: