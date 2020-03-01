Ghanaian musician Medikal has publicly announced his plans to marry actress Fella Makafui.

According to an invitation that is already in the public domain, the two are set to tie the knot on March 7, 2020 at East Legon.

While the news of marry is one that should send people rejoicing, most Ghanaians are not convinced or even enthused about the news as the couple is known for engaging in publicity stunts.

The two recently caused quite a stir when news came up that they had broken up.

Many Ghanaians believed the break up was staged for attention as lo and behold, the duo made up and look strong as ever.

What may have given the current news some credibility is that the rapper confirmed the rumour when he announced it on stage prior to his performance at an event over the weekend.

