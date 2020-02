Rapper Medikal took to Instagram to pour out heartwarming words to his girlfriend, Fella Makafui, as the world recognises Valentine’s Day, the day of chocolate and love.

Describing her as the most beautiful woman in the world, Medikal posted a photo of his curvaceous wife-to-be saying:

“Today Ghana and the whole world is celebrating you.You are the reason why we woke up early. Happy Valentine to the most beautiful woman in Africa and beyond. Love you Queen.”

Read the post below: