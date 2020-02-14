Ghana Oil Company [GOIL] have renewed their contract with two most decorated clubs in the country, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

GOIL has been sponsoring both clubs since 2017.

Chief Executive Officers for both clubs were present at the event to ren the deal.

The sponsorship packages from GOIL include fuel and cash, which is yet to be made public by the two parties.

Hearts of Oak CEO, Frederick Moore with GOIL officials

“Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), has renewed their sponsorship with Accra Hearts of Oak following successful talks between the two parties,” Hearts of Oak tweeted.

“The sponsorship starts from February 2020, and, it’s for a one-year renewable period.”

Asante Kotoko also confirmed GOIL extending their deal with the club.