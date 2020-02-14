The rapper, who gained prominence last year after his freestyle with American rapper Rick Ross went viral, CJ Biggerman, has named his top five rappers in Ghana.

Making it clear it was his own opinion to prevent attacks on social media, CJ Biggerman named his best rappers as follows:

Sarkodie

CJ Biggerman

Wanlov Da Kubolor

E.L

Edem

Asked why M.anifest couldn’t make it to the list, he simply told Prince Tsegah on Hitz FM that, “M.anifest will come if the list included a slot for the 6th position.”

According to CJ Biggerman, “I cannot say I am better than M.anifest. I only believe in myself that I am that good. It’s not just about the rap.”

