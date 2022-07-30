Mother of rapper CJ Biggerman, Ivy Adjimah, popularly known as Big Ivy, says she never wanted her son to pursue music as a career.

According to her, though she was into music in her university days, she wanted her son to have a primary career and pursue his passion later.

Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, Big Ivy, said:

I never wanted him to do music. I wanted him to have a plan B before he pursues his passion. There are lots of youth who follow their passion and discard the other.

I believe in having two options so you alternate. If you do that, no one takes you for granted, and you can have time to plan. I am putting myself down as a model.

When I was a kid, I wanted to do music. When I was in the university, I used to love Macka B, and he was doing a lot of conscious and current affairs and informative raps. And I was addicted to one of his raps… I used to rap but after school, I just forgot about it until my son took it up.

Meanwhile, what started as a Mothers’ Day tribute from rapper CJ Biggerman to his mum, Big Ivy, turned into a beef for the “big mamas” in Ghana and Nigeria.

On Sunday, May 8, 2022, CJ Biggerman chose to celebrate his mother in a different and creative way.

So, he made a beat for her while she rapped about all the things she’s done as a mother while proffering advice for some young women on the song called Big Momma.

Months later, some Nigerians felt Ghana could not display such creativity without being challenged, so they called on their mothers to reply Big Ivy.

When Nigeria’s Mummy Dolarz with the help of her son comedian Oluwadolarz released a track throwing shots at Big Ivy, a new Ghana-Naija beef was officially born.

Of course, beefs aren’t beefs without back-to-back shots so, Big Ivy had to reply to Dollars’ shots.

Mothers of these countries are taking the baton from their kids to now defend the nation themselves.

Meanwhile, Mummy Dollarz has heard the new track from Big Ivy replying to her diss.

The Nigerian woman is readying herself to take another shot.

MORE: