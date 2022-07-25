During his wedding ceremony in China, a groom decided it was time to expose his cheating bride by playing a video of her infidelity.

Where you would typically expect a compilation of photos or videos of the couple over the course of the relationship, the groom had a different idea instead.

The groom played a video of his wife cheating on him with her pregnant sister’s husband in front of everybody.

The unverified footage has been making its rounds across several prominent Chinese media outlets, which claim that the footage was shot by one of the guests.

As the emcee announced “now we are going to show you the videos of how the newlyweds grew up,” the groom had set up a different video to expose his wife.

The groom had the five-minute tape between the bride and her brother-in-law play out in front of family and friends at the ceremony in order to publicly humiliate the woman who cheated on him.

The moment the video begins to play and guests register what exactly is going on, there is an audible gasp from everyone in the crowd, which leads to the groom shoving his bride, who retaliates by throwing her bouquet at him.

According to Sina, the groom shouted “You thought I didn’t know?” before she threw the bouquet.

They also report that sources familiar with the couple claim that the groom had been domestically abusing her over the course of their relationship, but she decided to stay after he bought her brother a house, and a bag and helped him find a job.

According to Apple Daily, which has since been shut down, the couple had been in a relationship for two years and had gotten engaged six months ago.

The groom found out that his wife cheated after he installed a security camera in their future home for a renovation project.

While this may seem like a shocking turn of events and an incident of revenge porn, some people speculate that the entire incident was actually staged and was an elaborate, malicious marketing stunt by a video-sharing website.

A gossip columnist that goes by the name of “Mr. Zha,” shares his skepticism about the whole incident, wondering how the video app had obtained the footage “exclusively.”

The video that was played at the wedding shows a clear watermark in the top right corner of a video-sharing platform, meaning that the video had come from the website.

“Who would air their dirty laundry on a video website?” Mr. Zha argued. “To summarise, there is only one explanation, this is a malicious marketing stunt.”

Speculation of the event is all over Twitter as well for much of the same reason — if this were a private video caught on a security camera, why would there be a watermark from a video-sharing website?

At the time of writing, clips involving the incident have been removed from the social media platform Weibo, but continue to circulate across Twitter and the messaging app WeChat.