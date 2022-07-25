The Black Galaxies of Ghana put up an impressive performance as they record a 3-0 win in their first leg of the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Hearts of Oak trio Daniel Afriyieh Barnieh, Mohammed Alhassan, and Gladson Awako sealed the win for Annor Walker’s side.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim started in the post while Augustine Randolph, Imoro Ibrahim, Mohammed Alhassan, and Konadu Yiadom started as the defense of the team.

Razak Kasim partnered with Suraj Seidu in the middle of the park, while Evans Osei Wusu, Gladson Awako, and Jonah Attuaquaye provided support for Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in the attack.

Afriyie Barnieh was the first to test the Beninois goalkeeper after striking the ball from long range but it was tipped over for a corner kick.

Benin occasionally scared the hosts with some half chances but their efforts were undone in the 25th minute when a cross from Owusu struck the hand of the defender, leading to a penalty.

Barnieh stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to open the scoring. Ghana went up 2-0 late in the first half after Jonah Attuquaye’s deflected shot ended at the back of the net.

However, the referee shockingly disallowed the goal despite his assistant not raising his flag to signal an infringement or offside.

In the second half, Mohammed Alhassan slammed home from a rebound to make it 2-0 in the 48th minute.

Skipper Awako added a third late in the game to seal a comfortable win for Ghana in the first leg of the qualifying fixture.

Meanwhile, the second leg is scheduled for next week in Cotonou as Ghana aims to finish the job and advance to the next stage of the CHAN qualifiers, where Nigeria awaits.