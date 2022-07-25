Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of his bosom friend, Tommy.

The father-of-three, who is shattered by this unfortunate development, took to his Instagram story to share a video of him and his late friend.

Tommy is reported to have drowned hours after he posted a video of him enjoying a boat cruise.

It is reported that he dived for a swim, but failed to stay afloat, leading to his demise.

Prior to his death, Tommy was a New-York based Nigerian clothier who styles most of the celebrities.

Scores of celebs have taken to their timeline to react to the unfortunate news and share fond memories they have of Tommy.