The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Friday, July 29, 2022, held an Islamic thanksgiving prayer.

The thanksgiving prayer is to express gratitude to the Almighty Allah over their 30th anniversary as a political party.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, led the thanksgiving prayers after Jummah (Friday congregational prayers).

The event took place at the National Mosque at Kanda, Accra with President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Bawumia and Second Lady; Samira Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen in attendance.

Others included Chief of Staff; Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, government officials, NPP Chairman; Stephen Ntim, General Secretary; Justin Frimpong Kodua, National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye and other executives.

Scores of NPP supporters, members of the Islamic community as well as clerics were also present.