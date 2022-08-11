Mummy Dolarz replies Big Ivy again
Mummy Dolarz replies Big Ivy again

Internet sensation, Big Ivy, has won over the internet again with her new single Poison Ivy.

The song, which is a reply to Nigeria’s Mummy Dolarz, sees Big Ivy dish out jabs at not only her opponent.

Lines like “I’m a Ghana woman with power, something you can’t relate to. Shout out to NEPA, you go blackout. This battle, you go back out,” has gotten her a lot of applause.

Many netizens appreciate that Big Ivy does not insult or body-shame, something they say Mummy Dolarz did in her previous songs.

Again, Big Ivy compared herself to the God MC, Manifest, who is seemingly impressed with her work.

“Mama Naira I am the Kuwait dinar, highest, coming up against me means you go fall, like my first name Tiwa, men I’m a savage. When it comes to beef, I be like Shatta you go crawl,” she raps.

Read some of the responses to her new song:

MORE:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR