Internet sensation, Big Ivy, has won over the internet again with her new single Poison Ivy.

The song, which is a reply to Nigeria’s Mummy Dolarz, sees Big Ivy dish out jabs at not only her opponent.

Lines like “I’m a Ghana woman with power, something you can’t relate to. Shout out to NEPA, you go blackout. This battle, you go back out,” has gotten her a lot of applause.

Many netizens appreciate that Big Ivy does not insult or body-shame, something they say Mummy Dolarz did in her previous songs.

Again, Big Ivy compared herself to the God MC, Manifest, who is seemingly impressed with her work.

“Mama Naira I am the Kuwait dinar, highest, coming up against me means you go fall, like my first name Tiwa, men I’m a savage. When it comes to beef, I be like Shatta you go crawl,” she raps.

Read some of the responses to her new song:

Auntie, please collect your crown 👑 #PoisonIvy — M.anifest – Madina to the Universe (@manifestive) August 9, 2022

Herh Savage Nigerians on behalf of all my Ghanaians we are sorry but not sorry 😂😂😂😂 #PoisonIvy pic.twitter.com/qiv5B17p6E — Maverick r 🇬🇭🇩🇪 (@Maverickr14) August 9, 2022

Big Ivy school am English too..Herh😂 Big Ivy is a legendary Rapper already #PoisonIvy pic.twitter.com/IBTEe2wBIa — Weija Sherlock Holmes (@_Wopre_dodo) August 9, 2022

Big Ivy dey take mama dollars drag the whole of naija. From Buhari to nepa … bars on bars🔥 #poisonivy — Sweet Israel (@SweetIsrael_) August 9, 2022

Dis bi how big ivy dey shatta and would murder Mummy dollars till she keep mute in Omo naija… Rap bi de phone 😂😂😂😂😂🙌🙌🙌#GOAlBUM Waec #PoisonIvy Nepa Ghanaian Shatta wale kumasi Sarkodie Manchester united pic.twitter.com/llsugdnnSa — Vanvica Gringo (@VanvicaAmoako) August 9, 2022

“Lyrically, physically sitting on your happiness” . Mama Naira bodyshames Big Ivy but she says this fat woman is stepping on your neck everywhere. Picture Mama Ivy sitting on Mama Naira . The delivery of that bar alone🤣🤣🤣🤣 #PoisonIvy — Sιgmα MαlΣ (@Will_The_MD) August 9, 2022

"I really admire your Courage, but there's one thing you for know. The fear of God is the beginning of knowledge"#PoisonIvy #BigIvy — THEONEPAPI 🎮 (@_theonepapi) August 8, 2022

Na! Whaaat! Big Ivy dey comfortable lead

Make Mama Dollarz hide ein face

Bars on Bars #PoisonIvy — 8th Ballon D'or Loading…❤️❤️❤️ (@nutifafa01) August 9, 2022

Big Ivy is killing it here.

“Wo b3 Dani introvert you nor go fit stand-out”. Introverts like to stay indoors and all so they don’t go outside.😂😂😂😂

Baaaaaars my nigga Baaaaars.

The rhyme scheme on that alone daaamnnn #PoisonIvy — Sιgmα MαlΣ (@Will_The_MD) August 9, 2022

