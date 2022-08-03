Year 2022 has been a black year for Ghana’s movie fraternity as the industry loses top filmmakers.

Veteran and budding thespians have tragically lost their lives either from chronic illnesses or unforeseen circumstances.

Adomonline.com has compiled a list of top six actors who have passed on in 2022.

The cloud of death began forming in February when Efiewura actress, Maa Rita Bamfo passed on.

She died at the Ridhe Hospital after a brief illness.

She was buried in a star-studded event in April 2022.

Her death was followed by veteran actor Psalm Adjetefio, better known as TT from the sitcom ‘Taxi Driver’.

TT succumbed to complications from an end-stage heart failure at his Ayikuma home on April 8.

He was 55.

He was laid to rest on June 4 at the forecourt of the Trade Fair centre and his final interment was at the La public cemetery.

The death of Kumawood actor Patrick Safo was announced on June 6, 2022 following a drowning incident.

Goodwill Ambassador for UN Youth Ghana drowned in a swimming pool after a meeting. He was 35.

He was buried in a Bible-shaped coffin at a funeral which took place at Sal Valley Park, Kanda, behind the Jubilee House.

Just three days after Patrick’s demise, veteran actor, Kwaku Danquah, popularly known as ‘Ice Kenkey’, passed on on June 9.

The actor, who rose to fame for his comic role in ‘Key Soap Concert Party’, died at age 57. He left behind a wife and four children.

He will be buried on August 6 at his residence at Darkuman Official Town adjacent the Christian Preparatory School.

‘Ice Kenkey’ left behind a wife and four children.

The Kumawood industry was hit with another sad news when famed actor, Osei Tutu Nyamekese was confirmed dead.

The gangster actor, popularly known as Tutu, passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, May 17, 2020 in his sleep.

It is reported he suffered a strange ailment following his return from USA some months back.

His final funeral rites were observed in his hometown at Sakora Wonoo.

He is survived by a wife and son.

The latest death to be recorded is that of veteran actor Prince Yawson alias ‘Waakye’ who passed on in the early hours of August 2.

He died at the 37 Military Hospital after suffering stroke and a heart-related ailment for years.

Waakye became a household name in the early 2000s when he starred in comic movies including Diabolo, Babina and popular sitcom, Chorkor Trotro.

Prior to his demise, he was a Minister of the Gospel, having attended a Bible school in Accra.