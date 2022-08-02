Veteran Kumawood actor, Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, has reportedly passed on.

The 52-year-old actor passed on in the early hours of August 2, 2022 at the 37 Military Hospital after battling an illness for years.

His death was reported by colleague veteran actor, Bob Smith Jnr (Diaboloman) who was inconsolable.

Some years back in 2013, it was confirmed that Waakye was battling stroke after a photo of him on a hospital bed went viral.

However, he seemed to have recovered and found his purpose as an ordained Reverend minister in April 2021.

He attended a Bible school in Accra for his new religious role after he officially bowed out of the movie industry.

Waakye became a household name in the early 2000s when he starred in comic movies including Diabolo, Babina and popular sitcom, Chorkor Trotro.

He becomes the third Kumawood star to pass on in just a month. His demise comes after actors Ice kenkey, Patrick Safo and Nana Osei Tutu.