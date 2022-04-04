Actress Gloria Sarfo is back in mourning as she loses another relation after the demise of her biological mother.

Few weeks after her mother breathed her last at the Ridge Hospital after suffering a brief illness, Gloria has lost an on-set mother in similar manner.

Kumawood actress Maa Rita, who stars along Gloria in the popular Afiewura series, also lost her life in the later days of February.

She reportedly passed on during Gloria’s mother, Prophetess Ophelia Yeboah’s One-week celebrations.

Maa Rita was laid to rest over the weekend on Saturday, April 2.

Gloria Sarfo has described the pain of losing two important people as unbearable, adding that people do not understand her plight.

“…And on the day of my mother’s ONE WEEK observation,,, I lost my TV mother in EFIEWURA, same February at Ridge hospital, after a short illness. So I ask,,,, is it a mere coincidence, or there’s more to it?” she wailed.

Meanwhile, the final funeral rites of he biological mother has been set for 30th April at Akyem Osiem, Eastern Region.