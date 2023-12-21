Actress Tracy Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah has set social media in a frenzy as snippet of their latest movie goes viral.

Titled ‘Sugar Mummy’, Frank played the role of a once doting husband who was later caught in the web of seduction and promiscuity.

Aside his attempt in acting, his bedroom activities with colleagues Gloria Sarfo and Kisa Gbekle has become the centre of conversations.

In one clip, he could be seen smooching Kisa’s backside, while another scene captured him seemingly planting a kiss on Gloria Sarfo’s lips.

The scenes have sparked an array of comments from Ghanaians who are either impressed with the upcoming film or are confused on the role Tracy allowed her legally-wedded husband to play.

Nonetheless, majority have applauded her for reviving the ailing film industry.

Watch snippet below: