Ghanaian movie actor Psalm Adjetefio, popularly known as T.T., in the defunct Taxi Driver TV series has kicked the bucket after battling a heart illness.

According to the journalist Kofi Asare Brako, popularly known as Abatey, who posted the news on his Facebook page, Psalm Adjetefio died Friday morning after it was revealed a couple of weeks ago that he has been diagnosed with an end-stage heart failure.

The illness, according to the report, placed a limit on his lifespan leading to his demise on April 8, 2022, at his Ayikuma home.

He died at the age of 55.

Mr Brako’s Facebook post read:

Rest in peace, Psalm Adjeteyfio, a.k.a. 😭.

Other information reaching Adomonline.com suggests his body has been taken to the Dodowa mortuary for preservation.

TT has featured in many Ghanaian movies and videos.

He was best known for the lead character T.T. in the Ghanaian TV series Taxi Driver.

Psalm Adjetefio began his career as a trained teacher at the PRESEC Staff School, tutoring pupils in the Ga language.

Recounting how he got into acting, the now-deceased actor said he was first invited by Emmanuel Appea to star in a movie after a recommendation by a very good friend who saw his ability to interpret characters very well and that was what landed him his first role.

He revealed that he was paid GHC 50 equivalent back then for the role.

Until his demise, the actor has been in the news trends lately after he solicited funds from Ghanaians to support his ailing health and rent issues.

Many came to his aid including the Vice President of Ghana, among other individuals.

Films and other series he featured in:

The Chosen One

Expectations, My Heart, A Stab In The DarkUltimate Paradise

Taxi Driver

James Town Fisherman

