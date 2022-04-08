Ever since Black Sherif emerged in the Ghanaian music sphere, he has inundated the space with his works and personal lifestyle.

The artiste has also received bashing from a section of the Ghanaian public for allegedly switching record labels among other things.

One other thing that the rapper has also been accused of is his poor sense of dressing.

The musician who looks lanky in nature cannot be described as having enough weight on but most of his clothes look bigger than usual.

It’s also rare to capture Black Sherif without a cap and his wardrobe choice is spinning the heads of some music fans.

But, addressing all those who claim he doesn’t know how to dress, the Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker says none of the criticisms really bother him.

He said the most important thing is that he’s feeling good about himself, revealing that he has started visiting the gym in order to build some muscle.

They say I dress some way but me I dey see myself icon pass. I dey go gym so if the shape comes out, dem go bab am [sic], he told Andy Dosty on Day Break Hitz on Hitz FM.

