Ace Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who has been on the low for months, is currently trending on Twitter.

This comes a few hours after Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, blamed the woes of Ghana football on the dismissal of former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Mr Nyantakyi was dismissed and banned from football-related activities after he and other officials were indicted in Anas and his Tiger Eye PI’s Number 12 expose’.

The documentary, which was premiered on 6 June 2018, highlighted the level of corruption in football and among football administrators in Ghana.

Many commended the team on the work done though the documentary shook the foundations of the nation.

But according to the Speaker, the removal of Mr Nyantakyi, who he argues was the brightest spot in African football brought down the game in Ghana.

Speaking after swearing in newly elected executives of the Parliamentary Press Corps, Mr Bagbin revealed FIFA executives at a meeting questioned why Ghana had to do what it did to Mr Nyantakyi who was a colossus within their rank.

However, some netizens have questioned if Mr Bagbin sought to say Anas did not help the country with the work and should have allowed the rot to continue.

The Speaker of Parliament is basically saying that Anas exposing corruption was wrong and we should allow corruption to thrive as far as some people are happy. — SonOfAGariSeller (@gariseller) April 5, 2022

Read more reactions below:

So sick and tired of hearing people saying Anas brought Ghana football into shambles. After 12 years of Nyantakyi’s reign, where was our football? What had we achieved if not going to tournaments and blowing up the taxpayers’ money? Where was the local league? — Samuel Nyigmabo (@sammtuga77) April 5, 2022

The country’s sick for criticizing Anas for doing his job. — ePatamz • (@21fkngunsalute) April 5, 2022

Kwesi Nyantakyi is singing Black Sherif’s song right now to Anas = Who never fxcked up hands in the air 😀😀#Anas — Blogger Ghpage (@Kobbie_Van) April 5, 2022

@benkoku there are lots of Ghanaians who believe the theory that Anas was used by the west to get rid of Nyantakyi, who was on his way to become the president of FIFA. #CitiCBS pic.twitter.com/14wdIVCF1o — 💙❤️Fiifi_Eben (@fiifieben) April 5, 2022

Anas representatives met Kwesi Nyantakyi 18th times in Ghana before finally getting him to fall in Dubai 🙄

Anas really wanted the man down. — Sey Banku ❤🇬🇭 (@sey_amen_) April 5, 2022

The more reason we should fight corruption. Its right in our faces. There is no way you wouldn’t want to fester corruption and, remotely insinuate that there is evil in what Anas did. If it’s corrupt, it’ll rot, and soon, it’ll no longer exist. Ghanaians , let’s watch out. https://t.co/gDdeZUluER — Richard Patterson (@RichSowPat) April 5, 2022

My country Ghana “the same people”so are we saying what Nyantayi did was good?Anas please stop what ever you are doing for Ghana cus we hates the truth . — Joseph Byble (@byble_joseph) April 5, 2022

Low key Anas is lenient to this government. — Rashid. (@_BigPlaid) April 5, 2022

Now de3 you dey talk say Anas bi )domfo kumfo 😂😂😂😂

Ghana Ghana fear Ghana as a country. — billwavy_ (@GodfredChapelle) April 5, 2022

As Anas exposed Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi the world football governing body banned him completely to stay away from football matters.

Now, should Anas exposes the current sitting government how we go do am???? #TheBigQuestion. The hardship be too much. Every 2 min, things dey on e rise — Sɛ wommpɛ m’asɛm a ɛnnyɛ m’asɛm (@F_FranklinJr) April 5, 2022

Anas will be quiet like this like he no dey then boom 💥 new Exposé



“How Nana Addo Sold Ghana 🇬🇭 To The Chinese” 😹😹😹😹🤝🏿 pic.twitter.com/uY0lbqvh3G — Yoka ✪ (@yoka_burma) April 5, 2022

Kwesi Nyantakyi was the big spider in the web of corruption at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has no clue what he’s talking about. He needs to watch Number 12.



Dismiss anyone trying to undermine the works of Anas and Tiger Eye PI Team. pic.twitter.com/XlxebV8RML — Francis N. Abanga (@FrancisAbangaN) April 4, 2022