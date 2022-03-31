New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has sparked a conversation on social media with a post about Ghana coach, Otto Addo.

Mr Otchere-Darko has considered what the narrative would have been if Mr Addo and the Black Stars had lost the game.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: If he had lost, Coach Addo’s name would have been added to that long list of family and friends.

If he had lost, Coach Addo’s name would have been added to that long list of “family and friends.” — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) March 30, 2022

The Danquah Institute founder’s post comes on the back of Mr Addo’s guidance in helping Ghana secure a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars, who were chasing their fourth World Cup appearance, produced a defensive masterclass to draw 1-1 against the Super Eagles to qualify on the away goal rule on Tuesday night.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Their victory has attracted goodwill and congratulatory messages to the players, the coach, the technical team and all stakeholders who made it possible.

His post has been received with mixed reactions with some tweeps questioning if his post is an admission that family and friends’ government contributes to failure.

Gabby do you understand what you have posted here. Have you realised it implies a tacit admission of failure on the part of the family and friends governance enterprise? — Johan Mawufemor (@JohanMawufemor) March 31, 2022

Others have also lashed out at him for dragging the coach’s name into politics.

What makes you think he won? As to whether he’s part the family or not, we still digging. Until then don’t get ahead of yourself cos he’s done nothing yet. The praises were only to motivate him for the task ahead and not that he’s done anything better. — Omanbapa (@Ghana_nti) March 31, 2022

You can think better than this Sir. Even if there is a family connection, it’s unnecessary to bring up this needless discussion. This is just to court hatred for the national team. It’s neither NPP nor NDC players who played. Let’s stop politicizing everything. — KwadwoAnkrah (@AnkrahKD) March 31, 2022

In fact it’s not healthy trying to associate Oto Addo’s name into the political space . Besides no body Associated c k akonor failure to President Akufo Addo — Adam Sadiq (@AdamSadiq020900) March 31, 2022