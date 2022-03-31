Otto Addo
Otto Addo

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has sparked a conversation on social media with a post about Ghana coach, Otto Addo.

Mr Otchere-Darko has considered what the narrative would have been if Mr Addo and the Black Stars had lost the game.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: If he had lost, Coach Addo’s name would have been added to that long list of family and friends.

The Danquah Institute founder’s post comes on the back of Mr Addo’s guidance in helping Ghana secure a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars, who were chasing their fourth World Cup appearance, produced a defensive masterclass to draw 1-1 against the Super Eagles to qualify on the away goal rule on Tuesday night.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Their victory has attracted goodwill and congratulatory messages to the players, the coach, the technical team and all stakeholders who made it possible.

His post has been received with mixed reactions with some tweeps questioning if his post is an admission that family and friends’ government contributes to failure.

Others have also lashed out at him for dragging the coach’s name into politics.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR