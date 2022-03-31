Paul Okoye of PSquare duo has applauded Ghana while calling out their leaders for what he said is poor governance.

The legendary musician is impressed with how far Ghana has developed in all aspects, unlike the Nigerian counterpart.

Following a win against Nigerian during the World Cup qualifiers play-off in Abuja, Paul said he is proud of Ghana for proving the country is not just an underdog in football.

He complimented the nation for leading in tourism and hospitality, the reason he said many Nigerians visit Ghana for holidays.

Despite having one of the largest economies in Africa, he said Ghana beats Nigeria with regards to good roads, university and schoolss

He made his love known in a post he made on social media to congratulate the Black Stars.