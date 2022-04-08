Rapper Black Sherif says he was growing up, one of the musicians he loved and whose shows he attended was Shatta Wale.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker said he would love to link up with the dancehall musician the moment he touches down from the USA.

Sherif, also known as Blacko, said Shatta Wale inspires him and it would be an honour to meet him for the first time when the time is apt.

If he drops down we have to link up. I have not seen him yet. I have been to a lot of his shows when I was young in SHS, I would love to link up with him [sic], he told Andy Dosty.

Shatta Wale, in a Facebook live video, a few days ago, asked people comparing his career with Black Sherif to stop.

According to him, that has been the modus operadi of some gatekeepers whenever they want to suppress the works of an A-list artistes in Ghana.

Shatta Wale asked Black Sherif to ignore the praise because no one has ever won in the music game with such comparisons.

Sherif, reacting to the comments, revealed that the Shatta Movement leader who is set to drop his upcoming GOG album has always been his idol.

