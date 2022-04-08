Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif says he doesn’t support people comparing him to musicians who have already made their names in the Ghanaian music industry.

According to the musician whose current song Kwaku The Traveller has taken over the streaming charts, he doesn’t believe in such comparisons.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Black Sherif had this to say about people comparing him with Sarkodie, Shatta Wale among other A-list musicians:

I don’t support that [the comparisons] but music fans will always be music fans. For me, I will not downplay the efforts of others but it’s all part of the game and people will do that. I have seen people do that but it has neither affected me negatively nor positively, he said.

He added: I don’t support the idea of comparisons. We should respect other people’s hustle, their experiences and other stuff.

Blacko, however, noted that music fans who are mostly ‘clout chasers’ put out sensitive tweets for the fun of it.

People who put out the sensitive tweets want to project themselves. They do it for the retweets. If you respect the game, you don’t pay mind to such talks, he said.

