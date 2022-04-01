A Ghanaian fan, who went viral for looking disappointed at the outcome of the Ghana vs Nigeria game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, has the opportunity to support the Black Stars in Qatar.

The man, unidentified, was captured in a video which was circulating on social media. He found it difficult to finish his meal since Ghana failed to secure a single goal in the first leg.

Having gone viral, the young man was spotted in another video spirited after the Black Stars managed to kick out the Super Eagles in the second leg to reach Qatar.

The video reached former Ghana U20 star, Karim Sadat, who disclosed that a friend was interested in sponsoring the fan’s trip to Qatar for the World Cup.

In a tweet, the Halmstads forward called on the general public to help him find the said fan.

Good morning 😃🇬🇭. Please help me find this gentleman. A friend wants to sponsor him to Qatar 🇶🇦 for the World Cup. #BringBackTheLove #FIFAWorldCup #GoBlackStarsGo pic.twitter.com/0CcgE2HzKt — Sadat Karim (@karimsadat_gh) March 30, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, Karim Sadat noted that he has been able to locate the fan.

He, therefore, thanked the public for their support in his search.

The Black Stars booked a slot for the 2022 World Cup following a 1-1 draw against Nigeria at Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.